Furever Friday: Boxer-terrier mix Honeybee looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Honeybee, a Boxer-terrier mix looking for a forever home.

Honeybee is about a year old and 25 pounds. She loves people including children but because of her age and energy level, she would not be well suited for families with very young children.

Honeybee is very friendly with an outgoing personality but sometimes takes a little bit of time to warm up to you.

She is currently in foster care with Forever Home Resue.

For more information on Honeybee and to adopt her, visit the link here.

