Furever Friday: Arya is looking for her forever home

Arya, an 11-year-old hound mix, is looking for her forever home!

She is the sweetest senior lady with such vibrant energy, you would never guess her age.

She grew up in a loving family and has lived with young children, another dog, a cat, and even chickens.

Her previous family had to leave the country and could not take her with them.

Arya is such a sweet girl and would do well in pretty much any home.

The Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton hopes to find her the retirement home she deserves.

