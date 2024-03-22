Furever Friday: Aruba looking for a forever home

Meet Aruba a sweet 7-week-old pup looking for a forever home.

Aruba is a beagle mix who loves cuddles and playing tug of war.

Aruba is currently living with a foster family with his siblings. He came to Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland after his mother surrendered while pregnant.

Aruba would do well with a family with kids and likes dogs and cats also.

Aruba is a puppy who needs a lot of time and attention and potential adopters should do some research about puppy training before adopting Aruba.

For more information on Aruba and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

