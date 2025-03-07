Furever Friday: Amber looking for her forever home

Meet Amber, a rare Spanish señortia who has journeyed across the Atlantic to find her forever home.

Amber is outgoing, enthusiastic, curious, and loves all people.

She’s a master of fetch and would do well in a home with an active family. She also loves other dogs but because she’s a bit of a jumper, would probably do better with adult dogs.

She is happy to be outside and romps and rolls in the grass but she also loves belly rubs and ear scritches.

Amber is a podenco orito, a rare brown and golden Podenco coloration from the Malaga peninsula in Andalucia. She came to US by an international partnership with Greyhound Friends.

If you’re interested in adopting Amber reach out to our friends at Greyhound Friends or click this link.

