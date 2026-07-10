Furever Friday: Amber looking for a forever home

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Meet Amber, an adorable girl looking for a forever home.

Amber is a Hound, Basset / Mixed Breed who has short legs, a big personality, and has plenty of love to give.

This adorable girl is incredibly sweet, enjoys the company of other dogs, and has a charming personality that’s impossible not to love.

Amber can be a little nervous in new situations, but with a little patience, she warms up nicely and starts showing off her affectionate, fun-loving side.

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