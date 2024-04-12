Furever Friday: Alfie looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Alfie, a terrier mix looking for a forever home.

Alfie is an adorable six-year-old boy who weighs about 40 lbs.

He’s a very sweet, affectionate, and curious pup. He is good on a leash and loves going for walks. He adores his stuffed toys and is up-to-date on vaccinations.

The Medfield Animal Shelter thinks that Alfie has a type of diabetes but the shelter is working to help Alfie and get better.

Alfie does like other dogs but needs help with social skills so it would be best for him to be the only pup in the house. He would be best with a fenced-in yard where he can run outside when he needs to.

For more information on Alfie, visit the link here.

