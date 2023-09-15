Furever Friday: Aiden Dixie looking for forever home

Meet Aiden Dixie. a 9-month-old black lab-shepherd mix who is looking for a new home.

Aiden Dixie came from the South with his siblings and was given a second chance.

According to his foster mom, the best home doe Aiden Dixie would be an active home with a big yard. Aiden Dixie also loves to cuddle.

For more information on Great Dog Recuse New England and to apply to adopt AidenDixie, visit the link here.

