Furever Friday: 5-year-old Sky looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Sky, a 5-year-old boy looking for a forever home.

Sky is a very active, sweet, well-trained pup who would need someone to go outside with him and get daily exercise.

Sky hates to be alone so his owner would need to be home a lot and be able to play with him. He loves other dogs and children as well.

Sky was adopted from the Medfield shelter a year ago but was returned because his owner’s work schedule changed.

For more information on Sky and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

