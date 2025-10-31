Furever Friday: 3-month-old Griffin is looking for his forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Griffin, a 3-month-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix, is looking for his forever home.

Griffin, a resident of the Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center, came to New England all the way from Mississippi.

He is sweet, gentle, and is still growing into his precious ears. He hopes to find a new person to show him the ropes, like potty training, leash walking, and basic manners.

Griffin is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and seen by a vet team.

For more information on Griffin, call the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Dedham Shelter at 781-326-0729 or click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group