Furever Friday: 10-month old Darla looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Darla, a 10-month-old pup who is looking for her forever home.

Darla is a terrier mix who came from San Antonio Texas.

She is 100% housebroken and gets along with other dogs. Darla is crate-trained and is the perfect package.

Darla is very outgoing and loves people, and would benefit from an active household where she can channel her energy! Darla needs a somewhat experienced adopter who can help her become the best version of herself with training!

For more information on how to adopt Darla, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group