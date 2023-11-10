Furever Friday: 10-month old Darla looking for a forever home

Mass. — Meet Darla, a 10-month-old pup who is looking for her forever home.
Darla is a terrier mix who came from San Antonio Texas.
She is 100% housebroken and gets along with other dogs. Darla is crate-trained and is the perfect package.
Darla is very outgoing and loves people, and would benefit from an active household where she can channel her energy! Darla needs a somewhat experienced adopter who can help her become the best version of herself with training!
For more information on how to adopt Darla, visit the link here.
