Funeral set for Thursday for Marblehead High senior Owen Coyne

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. — A funeral will be held Thursday for Marblehead High School senior Owen Coyne, the 17-year-old student-athlete who died unexpectedly after suffering a brain hemorrhage last week.

Coyne was a three-sport athlete, co-captain of Marblehead High School’s football team and maintained a 4.0 GPA.

Coyne was preparing to attend Williams College next year and was widely known throughout the Marblehead community for his leadership on and off the field.

His funeral is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead.

Coyne wore No. 18 for the Magicians football team, a number that has since become a symbol of remembrance and solidarity among classmates, teammates, and residents.

His family has established the Owen P. Coyne Scholarship Fund in his memory.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been created to support the scholarship, which will help honor his legacy for future students.

Coyne’s family said his organs were donated and are expected to save the lives of five people.

According to his obituary, Coyne was one of four children and a devoted son and big brother remembered for his kindness, character, and impact on those around him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group