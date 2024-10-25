Funeral set for Cape Cod teacher, 1-year-old daughter killed in New York house fire

ORLEANS, Mass. — A Cape Cod teacher and her 1-year-old daughter will be laid to rest Friday after they died in a blaze that tore through a family vacation home in New York earlier this month.

Friends and loved ones will gather at a funeral Mass at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Orleans Shannon Kathleen Hubbard, 35, and her daughter, Margaret June Hubbard, both of Brewster. A burial will follow at Orleans Cemetery.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at Clinton Hollow Road in Clinton, New York, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 13 found Shannon’s husband, 39-year-old Dennis Police Patrolman John Hubbard, outside the home, who stated his two children and wife were still inside on the second floor, according to New York State Police.

Shannon, Margaret, and her 3-year-old son were extricated from the home after mutual aid from a nearby fire department arrived at the scene. Shannon and Margaret were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Shannon perished while trying to save Maggie,” their obituary in the Cape Cod Times stated.

Shannon most recently worked at Chatham Elementary School, where she was chosen to establish their first preschool program.

“This loss will undoubtedly be shocking and painful for our school community,” Superintendent Scott Carpenter said in a letter to the school community after Shannon’s passing. “With many connections throughout our district’s families and staff. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.”

Dennis Police Chief John Brady expressed condolences for the family and support of John as he mourns the tragic losses.

“The men and women of the Dennis Police Department are mourning this heartbreaking news. Patrolman Hubbard is a valued member of our department and community, and more importantly our friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to him and his family,” Brady said in a statement. “We pledge our full support to Patrolman Hubbard and are committed to providing any assistance he needs as his family and loved ones navigate this unimaginable loss. We also know that the Dennis community is caring and compassionate, and will also be a source of support.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you would like to donate to the family, click the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group