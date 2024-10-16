‘Shocking and painful’: Mass. teacher, her baby killed in weekend fire in New York

CLINTON, N.Y — A mother and her baby are dead after a fire erupted in New York on Sunday night.

According to New York State Police, officers and the East Clinton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clinton Hollow Road in the town of Clinton around 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the caller outside of the home, who said two children and their mother were inside the house on the second floor.

According to Troopers, entry into the residence was not possible until the fire department arrived.

Upon entry, crews extricated Shannon Hubbard, 35 of Brewster, and her two children, a three-year-old boy, and a one-year-old girl.

All four victims were transported to local area hospitals.

The caller, a 39-year-old male, and the three-year-old child were sent to the Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hubbard, and her one-year-old daughter, were pronounced deceased at Vassar Hospital and Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Hubbard was a preschool teacher at Chatham Elementary School.

“This loss will undoubtedly be shocking and painful for our school community,” Superintendent Scott Carpenter said in a letter to the school community. ”With many connections throughout our district’s families and staff. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy, Carpenter added

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

