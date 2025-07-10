Fun or fraud? How to protect yourself from summer scams

(Ivanhoe Newswire) -- As the temperatures climb and those vacation plans really start heating up, there’s another kind of activity on the rise, and it’s not the good kind. We’re talking about scammers. According to a new report from Forbes, criminals raked in a staggering one-point-seven billion dollars last year.

From booking that dream getaway to the knock on the door offering a quick fix for your home.

Scammers are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to separate us from our hard-earned money.

First up: vacation rental scams. Scammers create fake listings for attractive properties on social media and less reputable websites, often offering incredibly low prices. They’ll ask for upfront payment, and once the money is sent, the “property” disappears, leaving vacationers stranded and out of money.

Next, beware of home improvement scams. Scam artists will go door-to-door, offering unsolicited services like driveway sealing, roof repairs, or painting at seemingly discounted rates. They demand large upfront payments for work that is either shoddy, incomplete, or never done.

Moving scams spike in the summer, often involving hidden fees and inflated final bills. Protect yourself by checking a mover’s license, understanding the contract, reading reviews, and asking for recommendations.

Heads up, concert and festivalgoers! Ticket scams are a major summer risk. Protect yourself by only buying from official sources or reputable resellers. Verify the seller’s legitimacy and be wary of too good to be true prices. Keep your personal information private.

So be sure to do your research so you can have a safe, scam-free summer.

A scam that the FBI is warning about involves fraudulent “mortgage relief” offers. Scammers target homeowners facing financial difficulties, promising to help them avoid foreclosure or reduce their mortgage payments. They often pressure homeowners into signing over the deed to their property or paying large upfront fees for services they never provide. The FBI emphasizes that homeowners should only work with their established mortgage lender or HUD-approved housing counselors.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group