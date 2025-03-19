Fugitive wanted in Brazil for manslaughter arrested while driving in Massachusetts, ICE says

WALTHAM, Mass. — A 29-year-old Brazilian national convicted in his native country for manslaughter has been arrested while driving in Waltham, federal immigration officials said Wednesday.

The Brazilian fugitive, who was not named, was arrested on Jan. 25, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. He remains in federal custody. Officials on Wednesday also released a photograph of the fugitive, and blurred his face and the faces of two arresting officers.

The fugitive failed to appear for his prison sentence following the manslaughter conviction in Brazil, officials said.

“This Brazilian fugitive attempted to flee justice in his home country by hiding out in Massachusetts,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

“He presented a threat to the residents of our communities that we will not tolerate,” Hyde said. “ICE will not allow our New England communities to become a safe haven for the world’s bad actors. We will continue to arrest and remove them from our streets.”

A Brazilian court convicted the fugitive on Dec. 11, 2018 for manslaughter while driving a motor vehicle and sentenced him to serve a prison term of four years, eight months, and 21 days, Hyde said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested the Brazilian fugitive on Nov. 22, 2018, after he illegally entered the U.S. near Hildalgo, Texas. Immigration Officials issued the fugitive an order of expedited removal and released him on his own recognizance.

It was unclear Wednesday when the fugitive came to Massachusetts or for how long he has been in the Bay State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

