HYANNIS, Mass. — The last World Cup match at Boston Stadium is tomorrow, featuring France vs. Morocco—and what better way to celebrate than with carbs?

Pain d’Avignon started as a small bakery in Hyannis in 1992 and has grown into one of New England’s most respected artisan bakeries.

Known for its handcrafted breads, pastries, and specialty coffee, the company also supplies more than 250 restaurants, hotels, and specialty markets throughout the region.

You can also find Pain d’Avignon breads at select retailers, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Stop & Shop.

Visit one of their Cape Cod locations in Hyannis, Osterville, Chatham, or Provincetown for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, or to pick up fresh-baked bread and pastries.

For more information, visit the link here.

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