‘Frustrated’: England fans stunned, silent as final whistle blows 0-0 draw with Ghana

BOSTON — England fans in Boston were stunned speechless after drawing Ghana in their second group stage match of the World Cup.

The game was held in Boston Stadium after England won their first match against Croatia last week 4-2.

Despite a late offensive surge, Ghana held England scoreless with an impressive defensive performance.

At the Greatest Bar in Boston, England fans once again gathered by the hundreds to watch together.

“Frustrated, a little disappointed,” said one fan.

Another added, “We were expecting fireworks, but we got a bit more of a sparkler.”

Despite the draw, they remained optimistic moving forward without a loss.

“We couldn’t pick that lock and that’s how the game goes,” said an England fan Tuesday. “It’s a long tournament, and the next round is where we separate the men from the boys.”

Before their potential knockout and appearance, England will face off in their final group stage match Saturday against Panama.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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