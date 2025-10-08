Freeze watch issued in Massachusetts. Here’s how cold it will get

A freeze watch has been issued for much of New England, including parts of Massachusetts, ahead of an expected temperature drop.

The watch is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Dukes, and Berkshire counties from Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston 25 Meterologist Vicki Graf says temperatures will dip into the low 30s across southern New England, just days after 80-degree heat warmed the region.

A Freeze Watch is in effect Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures dipping into the low 30s across parts of southern New England. It will still be cold outside of the watch area, but the growing season has ended for some. pic.twitter.com/mobZ9Fyb0X — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) October 8, 2025

The lowest temperatures are expected away from the immediate coastline.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS warned in its advisory. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page and stay up to date with the Boston 25 Weather team’s latest blog updates.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group