Police: Webster woman arrested for leading officers on multi-town chase, prompting highway closure

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Webster woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly leading police on a chase through several towns, leading to the partial closure of a highway.

40-year-old Antoinette Carreau was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m.

According to State Police, Carreau engaged in a pursuit with Auburn Police around 6:15 p.m., eventually traveling onto I-90 east.

Troopers pursued her on to I-495, where he vehicle stopped in Franklin.

Authorities closed the southbound lanes on I-495 in the area of Route 140 to search for Carreau.

She was arrested at approximately 6:50 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries and normal traffic resumed after 7 p.m.

It is unclear what charges she is facing or what led up to the pursuit with Auburn Police.

