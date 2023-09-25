Free weekend shuttle service offered for month of October in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — The city of Salem is once again offering free October weekend shuttles, officials announced Monday.

Starting on September 30, Salem residents and visitors alike can ride for free from three satellite parking lots every weekend until the end of October.

Shuttles run September 30 – October 1, October 7 – 9, on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The three satellite lots are located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal Street), Salem High School (77 Willson Street), and 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital.

City officials say the number of buses has increased this year due to high demand.

The mayor says the move has kept roadways less congested during Salem’s busy Halloween season.

“Since we began this free service in 2017 our October shuttles have provided more than 32,000 rides to over 15,500 people,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo. “Allowing people to park at these satellite lots has helped reduce demand for downtown parking and lessen the number of cars driving into and around downtown. Since 2017 the service has kept more than 5,500 cars out of downtown Salem.”

Below is a map of the satellite lots and the shuttle route.

Salem free shuttles (City of Salem)

