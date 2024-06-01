Free fishing weekend begins in Massachusetts

Mass. — The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) says residents and visitors can fish in any public lake, pond, river, or stream on June 1 and 2 without a license.

The annual event is done to encourage people to experience the joys of fishing.

Participants must adhere to all fishing regulations.

Outside of the free fishing weekend, residents will need a license to fish in fresh water and you must be 15 or older.

For a list of fishing locations visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group