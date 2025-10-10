Fraser Minten scores in overtime to lift the Bruins past the Blackhawks, 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Fraser Minten scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night in their home opener.

Minten converted on a 2-on-1 break for his first career overtime goal, giving the Bruins their second straight victory under new head coach Marco Sturm.

Casey Mittelstadt, Tanner Jeannot, and Elias Lindholm scored in regulation for Boston. Backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21.

Connor Bedard, Louis Crevier, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago, coming off an opening loss at Florida. Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves.

Playing for the second consecutive night, the Bruins weathered several rushes by the Blackhawks during the opening minutes before a good rush by Viktor Arvidsson coupled with Mittelstadt controlling the puck resulted in the game’s first goal.

The 20-year-old Bedard erased Boston’s lead with a slap shot inside the left circle. Chicago took its first lead just 2:22 into the second period when Crevier, a late addition to the lineup, scored on a shot from the top of the circle.

After Jeannott tipped in a rebound to tie it at 2, Boston received a full two minutes of 5-on-3 time with 1:12 left in the second period.

Lindholm notched his second power-play goal in two games, scoring on the two-man advantage 15 seconds into the third.

Boston’s 3-2 lead proved to be short-lived as Burakovsky scored on a shot from the slot two minutes after Chicago trailed once again.

Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm didn’t finish the game after sustaining a lower-body injury during the first period. Lindholm returned to the team’s lineup for Wednesday night’s opener after missing 65 games last season with a broken knee cap.

Chicago’s Jason Dickinson left because of an undisclosed injury.

Blackhawks: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Bruins: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

