Franklin police investigating multiple checks being stolen from mailboxes outside post office

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Franklin police are investigating multiple checks being stolen from the drop box outside the post office on Main Street.

According to officers, a postal worker was recently robbed of a key to the boxes. Since the robbery, suspects have been opening the post office boxes, going through the items inside, and taking checks that residents dropped in the boxes.

Police say the suspects then wash the checks, meaning they change their value and the person they are they are deposited to. The suspects then deposit the checks themselves.

Police are advising residents to be cautious when using the drop box outside the Main Street post office.

Residents are also advised to use the box inside the post office or send checks and other important mail another way, police say.

Police are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity around the post office to call them 508-528-1212.

The check thefts are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

