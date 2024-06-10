Franklin motorcyclist killed in weekend crash, police say

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A 57-year-old motorcyclist from Franklin has died following a weekend crash, police said Monday.

No charges are expected in Saturday’s crash, police said. The motorcyclist was not identified.

“Our thoughts are with the victim, their friends, and their family following this tragic incident,” police said in their statement on Monday.

At approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle at 543 East Central St.

When first responders arrived, they began life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, who was taken by ambulance to Milford Hospital, where the motorcyclist later died, police said.

The driver of the sedan was also taken by ambulance to Milford Hospital and later released with no serious injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Franklin Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group