Foxborough Police warn of icy roads following morning crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Foxborough Police Department warned drivers of icy conditions following a crash, Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on South Steet, according to Foxborough Police.

In photos posted to the department’s Facebook page, you can see vehicles with front-end damage.

Foxborough South Street Crash A crash took place on South Street in Foxborough, Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Foxborough Police Department.

Along with the photos the department posted “Rain + cold temps = icy roads. Remember to take it slow and use extra caution.”

No word on any injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Foxborough Police for more information on this crash.

