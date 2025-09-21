Foxborough Forever: Patriots induct Bill Parcells, Julian Edelman to teams hall of fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Two iconic Patriots were inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Bill Parcells was the coach who brought New England football back to relevance in the 1990s. Edelman earned Super Bowl MVP in the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Fans came from all over the country and as far as Mexico to be in Foxborough for the ceremony.

“I’m so excited to be here all the fans are great they’re so welcoming,” Pauletta Olivera said." I’m very excited to see the ceremony and I love Julian."

Coach Parcells was nicknamed “Tuna” and arrived in New England in 1993 with two Super Bowl rings he won with the New York Giants. Fans were surprised it took this long for Parcells to be elected to the Pats hall since he brought them back to the playoffs, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 1996 season.

The coach was elected to the pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio back in 2013. Many assume his rocky excited from his position with the Pats kept him out of the hall outside of Gillette Stadium. Parcells had a legendary quote that said, “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries,” when describing the team not allowing Parcells control of the roster.

Patriots CEO Robert Kraft thanked Parcells for his contributions to the franchise.

“Over the years we have both mellowed we’ve shared laughs, swapped stories and reflected on the foundation we built together,” Kraft said. And today I want to say thank you, Bill."

Parcells opened up talking about being back in Foxborough.

“Sometimes we reflect on things, and you wish you would have done things a little differently. Well, when I come back here and I see this, I wish I would have done things a little differently.”

Some of his former players said the coach had a tenacity and you didn’t want to let him down.

Julian Edelman was a 7th-round pick who became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets during 12 seasons with the Patriots. He was a clutch performer and ranks second in playoff receptions and receiving yards. Edelman won Super Bowl MVP as New England beat the Rams in 2019.

President of the Patriots, Jonathan Kraft, introduced Edelman to the stage and shared how the wide receiver’s determination took him so far.

“Julian wasn’t even supposed to make the team his rookie year,” Jonathan Kraft said. “Julian didn’t just defy the expectations; he obliterated them.”

Edelman was emotional at times, talking about his relationship with teammate Matthew Slater, and what his father said to motivate him.

“You instilled a work ethic. The idea that nothing is given or fair. All you can worry about is what’s on your plate that day. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot be. Don’t let where you start dictate where you finish,” Edelman said."

Boston 25 Reporter Michael Raimondi asked Edelman if he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Edelman said that it is not for him to decide, and would just enjoy being in the Patriots hall for now."

The Patriots take on the Steelers Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

