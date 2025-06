Fourth of July 2025: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Massachusetts

Fireworks season is officially upon us.

The Fourth of July is fast approaching and many communities around Massachusetts are holding their annual fireworks displays.

Here’s the most recent list of the professional fireworks displays in Massachusetts this summer. And remember, leave it to the professionals.

City/town Date Time Location Rain Date (If Needed) Charlestown 6/17 9:00 PM 6/18/2025 Worcester 6/20 Polar Park Florence 6/21 9:30 pm 300 North Main St. 6/22 Gardner 6/21 9:15 PM Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St. Warren 6/21 9:00 PM 284 Old West Brookfield Rd. Somerville 6/25 9:45 PM Trum Field – Franey Road Dracut 6/26 9:15 PM Veterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd. 7/17 Auburn 6/27 9:30 PM Pappas Recreation Complex – 203 Pakachoag St. 7/02 Framingham 6/27 9:30 PM 6/28 Holyoke 6/27 9:15 PM Holyoke Community College – 303 Homestead Ave. 6/29 Braintree 6/28 9:30 PM Braintee High School 128 Town Street 6/29 Easthampton 6/28 9:00 PM 95 Park Hill Rd. 6/29 Halifax 6/28 9:00 PM Halifax Elementary School – Athletic Fields – 464 Plymouth St. 6/29 Hanover 6/28 9:15 PM Ballfields behind Center School – 65 Silver St. 6/29 Mashpee 6/28 9:00 PM Mashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd. 6/29 Middleton 6/28 9:20 PM Town transfer station – Natsue Way 6/29 Millis 6/28 9:15 PM Baseball field behind High School – 245 Plain St. 6/29 Milton 6/28 10:00 PM Governor Hutchinson’s Field – Adams St. 6/29 Pepperell 6/28 9:30 PM Nissitissit Middle School Athletic Fields – Chase Ave. 6/29 Sandwhich 6/28 9:00 PM Baseball Field – Morse Rd. Westfield 6/28 9:15 PM South Middle School Field – 30 W. Silver St. 6/29 Wilmington 6/28 9:00 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. 6/29 Canton 6/29 9:15 PM Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd. 6/30 Everett 6/29 Dusk Glendale Park – 100 Elm St. 6/30 Waltham 6/29 9:00 PM Barge in Charles River – 211 Moody St. 6/30 Wilmington 6/29 9:30 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. 6/30 Worcester 6/29 9:15 PM Golf Course – East Mountain St. 7/13 Haverhill 7/01 9:15 PM Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave. 7/02 Worcester 7/01 9:00 PM Athletic Field – Worcester Community School – 170 Belmont St. 7/02 Boston 7/02 9:00 PM Barge off Long Wharf 7/01 Chatham 7/02 Dusk 150 Depot Rd. Cohasset 7/02 9:15 PM Barge off Sandy Beach 7/06 Foxborough 7/02 9:00 PM Parking Lot 51 – Two Patriot Place 7/01 Lexington 7/02 9:30 PM Lexington HS Baseball Field – Worthen Rd. Marion 7/02 9:15 PM Golf Course – 11 Point Rd. Mashpee 7/02 9:00 PM Golf Course – 2 Red Brook Rd. 7/06 Orleans 7/02 9:15 PM Barge off Rock Harbor Beach – 11 Bay View Dr. 7/06 Andover 7/03 9:20 PM Andover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd. 7/06 Attleboro 7/03 9:00 PM Hayward Field – 73 North Ave. 7/19 Fitchburg 7/03 9:30 PM 46 Pratt Rd. Freetown 7/03 9:00 PM Assonet Burial Grounds 7/12 Gloucester 7/03 9:30 PM Fort Area – Stage Fort Park – 1 Hough Ave. 7/05 Hadley 7/03 9:15 PM 300 Stadium Drive 7/06 Lynn 7/03 9:00 PM Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd. 7/05 Mashpee 7/03 9:15 PM On Golf Course – 130 Willowbend Dr. 7/05 Mattapoisett 7/03 9:00 PM Golf Course Driving Range – 63 County Rd. 7/19 Needham 7/03 9:30 PM Needham HS Parking Lot – 609 Webster St. New Bedford 7/03 9:00 PM Barge in New Bedford Harbor Pittsfield 7/03 9:00 PM Camp Winadu – 700 Churchill St. Randolph 7/03 9:30 PM Randolph HS Baseball Field – 70 Memorial Pkwy. Rutland 7/03 9:20 PM Behind ballpark at Marsh Field – 17 Pommogussett Rd. Sharon 7/03 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St. 7/06 South Deerfield 7/03 8:45 PM Open field at Tree House Brewing – 1 Community Place 7/12 South Hadley 7/03 9:30 PM 100 Mosier St. 7/05 Tewksbury 7/03 9:30 PM 286 Livingston St. 7/06 Walpole 7/03 9:30 PM Joe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St. 7/06 Weymouth 7/03 9:15 PM Barge off Wessagusett Beach Acton 7/04 9:30 PM Behind Nara Park – 25 Ledge Rock Way Agawam 7/04 9:30 PM Six Flags Amusement Park – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/11, 7/12 or 7/13 Amesbury 7/04 9:30 PM Woodsom Farm – 223 Lions Mouth Rd. Bellingham 7/04 9:00 PM 60 Blackstone St. 7/06 Beverly 7/04 9:15 PM Barge 800’ off West Beach – 121 West St. 7/05 Boston 7/04 9:40 PM Barges in Charles River 7/05 Bridgewater 7/04 9:30PM Legion Field – 200 South St. Edgartown 4/04 9:30 PM Edgartown Harbor 7/05 Fall River 7/04 9:30 PM Barge in Taunton River – 1338 Davol St. 7/05 Greenfield 7/04 9:20 PM 89 Wisdom Way 7/05 Harwich 7/04 9:15

PM 3 Mini barges off Wequassett Inn 7/03 Lowell 7/04 9:00 PM Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street 7/05 Marblehead 7/04 9:15 PM Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial Street Wharf 7/05 Nahant 7/04 9:00

PM Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd. 7/06 North Adams 7/04 9:15 PM 400 Curran Highway 7/05 Pittsfield 7/04 9:00 PM Wahcona Park – 105 Wahcona St. 7/05 Plymouth 7/04 9:30PM 3 mini barges in Plymouth Harbor – Town Wharf Provincetown 7/04 9:00PM MacMillian Pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf 7/05 Salem 7/04 9:00PM Derby Wharf – 160 Derby St. 8/02 Springfield 7/04 9:30 PM Memorial Bridge 7/05 Wakefield 7/04 9:30 PM End of Beacon St. 7/06 Williamstown 7/04 9:15PM 215 South Street Winthrop 7/04 9:20PM Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave. 7/05 Worcester 7/04 Postgame of WooSox Outfield Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Agawam 7/05

9:30PM Six Flags Amusement Park – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/11, 7/12 or 7/13 Charlton 7/05 9:15 PM Tree House Brewing Co. – 129 Sturbridge Rd. 7/12 East Brookfield 7/05 9:15 PM Old Landfill – Connie Mack Drive 7/06 Franklin 7/05 10 PM High School – 218 Oak St. Greenfield 7/05 9:35 PM Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd. 7/06 Methuen 7/05 9:30 PM Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213 – Pleasant Valley St. 7/12 Middleborough 7/05 10 PM Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St. 7/06 Milford 7/05 9 PM Clark Island 7/11 Osterville 7/05 9:30 PM 2 Barges in Tims Cove – Cove Lane 7/06 Salisbury 7/05 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Wrentham 7/05 9 PM Barge on Lake Pearl – 41 Woolford Rd. Agawam 7/06 9:30PM Six Flags Amusement Park – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/11, 7/12 or 7/13 North Andover 7/06 9:30PM Hayes Stadium – 495 Main St. Scituate 7/11 10PM Behind St. Mary’s Hall – 14 Edward Foster Rd. 7/12 Worcester 7/11 Postgame Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. East Otis 7/12 9:15 PM Otis Reservoir - Sargent Rd. 7/13 Holliston 7/12 10 PM Holliston H.S. Athletic Field – 370 Hollis St. 7/13 Salisbury 7/12 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Scituate 7/12 10 PM Behind St. Mary’s Hall – 14 Edward Foster Rd. Worcester 7/18 Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Salisbury 7/19 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Worcester 7/21 postgame Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. Worcester 7/25 postgame Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. Salisbury 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Worcester 8/01 Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Salisbury 8/02 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Worcester 8/08 Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Salisbury 8/09 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Salisbury 8/16 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Worcester Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Salisbury 8/23 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Salisbury 8/23 10:15 PM Salisbury Beach – barge 1000’ ft from shore Worcester 9/05 Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Worcester 9/19 Postgame Polar Park – Polar Park Stadium Billerica 9/20 8:10 PM Marshall Middle School – 15 Floyd St.

