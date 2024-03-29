Four-year low in early acceptance applications at Harvard University

BOSTON — There is a noticeable dip in students applying for early acceptance at Harvard University.

The volume of early applications for the Ivy League school fell by 17% for the class of 2028.

Harvard said Thursday it received 54,008 applicants for the class of 2028, down 5% from the year before.

This is the lowest the rate has been in four years.

Harvard’s acceptance though has jumped from 7.6% to to 8.7%.

Harvard said it accepted 1,937 students for the class of 2028.

Harvard’s cutoff date for early admission was November 1st, a month before former school president Claudine Gay’s plagiarism scandal and anti-semitism testimony.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group