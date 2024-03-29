Four-year low in early acceptance applications at Harvard University

BOSTON — There is a noticeable dip in students applying for early acceptance at Harvard University.
The volume of early applications for the Ivy League school fell by 17% for the class of 2028.
Harvard said Thursday it received 54,008 applicants for the class of 2028, down 5% from the year before.
This is the lowest the rate has been in four years.
Harvard’s acceptance though has jumped from 7.6% to to 8.7%.
Harvard said it accepted 1,937 students for the class of 2028.
Harvard’s cutoff date for early admission was November 1st, a month before former school president Claudine Gay’s plagiarism scandal and anti-semitism testimony.
