Four State Troopers due back in court in death of state Police recruit

WORCESTER, Mass. — Four Massachusetts State Police troopers charged in connection with the death of a recruit during a training exercise are scheduled to return to court.

Jennifer Penton, Edwin Rodriguez, David Montanez, and Casey Lamonte have all pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program involving physical exercise.

Prosecutors allege the four troopers oversaw a boxing exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in September 2024 that left recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia critically injured.

Sources previously told 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered multiple injuries during the exercise, including broken bones, missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Delgado-Garcia died the following day.

In addition to the other charges, Penton is also charged with perjury. Prosecutors say the allegation stems from false statements she allegedly made during her testimony before a grand jury.

The case has prompted significant changes within the

After Delgado-Garcia’s death, the Massachusetts State Police removed boxing as an exercise at the academy.

The troopers involved in the exercise were suspended without pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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