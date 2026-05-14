Four people injured, one medflighted, following serious crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE, Mass. — Four people have been injured, one seriously, after a head-on crash in Maspee, police say.

The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. on May 13, when members of the Mashpee Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Route 151 and Old Barnstable Road to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

Once on scene, crews found that the vehicles involved were seriously damaged as a result of a rear-end crash. One vehicle was heavily damaged in the rear, and the other suffered serious front-end damage.

A total of 4 people were inside the vehicle that was rear-ended, two of whom had to be freed by fire crews. They were transported to local hospitals, while one was med-flighted to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver of the second vehicle involved was treated on scene by first responders. They were the sole occupant inside the vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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