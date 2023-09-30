Four people hurt in crash on Mass Pike

SOUTHBORO, Mass — Four people suffered injuries in a crash on the Mass Pike Friday night.

The crash involving a van and a pickup truck occurred just before 7:00 p.m. and required extraction tools to rescue two occupants of the van.

Four of the people involved in the crash were transported with moderate to severe injuries.

First responders from Westborough, Brewster and Framingham also assisted with the operation.

Southborough Crash (Southborough Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

