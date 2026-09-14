Four people displaced after fire at multi-family home in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Four people have been displaced after a multi-family home caught fire on Sunday, the Randolph Fire Department announced.

Just before 10 AM on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to 18 Country Club Drive after a resident called 911 to report a fire.

“In this case, the home’s smoke detectors did the job and helped our firefighters save lives,” said Fire Chief Paul C. Frew. “This could have been a very different situation if the residents didn’t get fair warning from their smoke detection system. I’d like to remind all residents to check their smoke alarms regularly to ensure they are fully functioning. Smoke detectors help us save lives.”

Once there, firefighters found smoke emitting from the roof of the house. Crews were able to find the fire on the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom extending into the attic. An initial investigation determined that the fire’s origin was from the bathroom’s exhaust fan.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported. The four residents of the home have been displaced, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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