CONCORD, N.H. — Four people have been arrested after a monthslong investigation into sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl in New Hampshire, state police said Monday.

Investigators seized more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 60 grams of fentanyl during the arrests on Monday, Oct. 14, state police said in a statement.

Tracy Blodgett, 60, and Aaron Erickson, 45, both of Concord, were arrested and charged with sale of a controlled drug over five grams, subsequent offense, and intent to distribute greater than five ounces, subsequent offense, state police said.

Brian Huoppi, 43, of Concord, and Ryan Basnett, 28, of Derry, were also arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled drug.

Four people arrested during investigation of meth, fentanyl sales in New Hampshire, state police say Tracy Blodgett, left, and Aaron Erickson, center, were among four people arrested on Oct. 14, 2024 in connection with an investigation into meth and fentanyl sales in New Hampshire, state police said. (New Hampshire State Police)

Blodgett, Erickson, Huoppi, and Basnett were held pending their arraignments in Concord District Court.

Concord Police assisted the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigations Unit with the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Shane W. Larkin of the Narcotics Investigations Unit at 603-223-4381. Anonymous tips can be sent to nabdope@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group