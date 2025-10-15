Founder of Spoonfuls discusses efforts to reduce food waste and fight hunger

Ashley Stanley, founder and CEO of Spoonfuls, joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss the nonprofit’s mission to recover surplus food and deliver it to communities in need. The Massachusetts-based organization works to prevent good food from ending up in landfills while tackling food insecurity across the state.

Stanley explained to Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanagh how Spoonfuls identifies unsold food from grocery stores and other retailers and more then redistributes it through the emergency food system. The group recently expanded its operations, now running truck routes across the state to reach more communities.

Stanley said the demand for food assistance remains high across Massachusetts, emphasizing the importance of efficiency and partnerships in meeting that need.

Spoonfulswill host its biggest fundraiser of the year is next weekend. For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit https://spoonfuls.org/

