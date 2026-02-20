Former youth swim coach in Mass. gets prison time for child porn

BOSTON — A Brookline man and former youth swim coach has been sentenced to federal prison for using Snapchat to recruit and entice a 15-year-old child to produce and send child pornography to him, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Scott Cunha, 26, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Myong Joun handed down his sentence.

In October 2025, Cunha pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children. Cunha was arrested and charged in January 2025.

Cunha formerly worked for the Town of Brookline as a youth swim coach and lifeguard, according to his LinkedIn profile and town payroll records.

Last year, the town’s recreation director said in an email that Cunha was no longer a town employee. He formerly worked for the town from September 2019 to July 2022.

Prosecutors said Cunha used Snapchat to recruit and sexually exploit several children across the country.

Beginning in at least 2022, prosecutors said Cunha communicated over Snapchat with multiple children between 13 and 16 years old from across the country, including in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Alabama.

Using Snapchat, prosecutors said Cunha enticed victims to send him child pornography -- explicit and degrading videos of themselves -- and offered to pay the children money in exchange for meeting up with him in person and engaging in sex acts with him.

Cunha met up with at least one minor victim, prosecutors said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or know a victim related to this case is urged to call 617-748-3274.

Brookline town officials have also encouraged potential victims to call Brookline Police at 617-730-2222.

Town officials in their statement also provided additional resources available 24/7:

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678); Childhelp USA National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453 and My Life My Choice.

