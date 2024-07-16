Former Weymouth officer sentenced to 2 years supervised release after punching handcuffed man

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Former Weymouth police officer Justin Chappell was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after attacking a handcuffed man in his custody without legal grounds.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced the 43-year-old Chappell to two years’ supervised release with the first six months to be served in home confinement. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service in total.

Chappell pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law in April 2024.

In July 2022, Chappell was seen on camera repeatedly punching an allegedly intoxicated man in handcuffs in the back of his cruiser. Authorities say the man was punched 13 times by Chappell.

Boston 25 has obtained the body cam footage that recorded the violent arrest from last July Boston 25 has obtained the body cam footage that recorded the violent arrest from last July

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Torey B. Cummings and Neil J. Gallagher Jr. of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

