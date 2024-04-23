Former Weymouth police officer pleads guilty to repeatedly punching man during 2022 arrest, DOJ says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Former Weymouth Police officer Justin Chappell pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday for repeatedly punching a man in handcuffs during a 2022 arrest without legal justification.

The 43-year-old Chappell pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. He was charged with the crime earlier this month.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chappell could be seen on video in a violent struggle with an allegedly intoxicated man at a Weymouth home on July 2, 2022.

After getting the man into his cruiser, Chappell can be seen striking the arrestee 13 times with a closed fist, causing visible injury.

Warning: the following video depicts graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Boston 25 has obtained the body cam footage that recorded the violent arrest from last July Boston 25 has obtained the body cam footage that recorded the violent arrest from last July

Chappell will be sentenced on July 16, 2024.

The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Members of law enforcement take an oath to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

