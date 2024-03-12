Former Suffolk DA and U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has new job at Roxbury Community College

BOSTON — Former Suffolk County District Attorney and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins has a new job.

Rollins has an administrator position at Roxbury Community College, where she is working on a new project to support prisoners who are re-entering society, Joyce Taylor Gibson, executive vice president of academic & student affairs, wrote in an earlier Jan. 26 memo to Roxbury Community College faculty and staff.

The school’s new program, “Project to Support Returning Citizens,” aims to “serve individuals returning from incarceration by providing them with sufficient tools to emerge as leaders, poised to create systemic, sustainable change for their communities,” Gibson wrote.

Through the new project, Roxbury Community College “will develop a curriculum and services for formerly incarcerated individuals, particularly women of color,” Gibson wrote. “These returning citizens will gain critical knowledge and develop valuable relationships, skills, and tools needed to successfully reenter the neighborhoods and larger communities where they live.”

Rollins joins the school “as the Special Projects Administrator, a part-time position, and brings over 25 years of legal and leadership experience to this grant-funded role,” Gibson wrote.

“In particular, Rollins’ implementation of major criminal justice reforms will be essential in ensuring the Project’s success,” Gibson wrote. “As Suffolk County District Attorney, Rollins created a Conviction Integrity Unit with one of the nation’s broadest mandates and also developed our Commonwealth’s first Restorative Justice Unit. Over the coming months, Rachael will work with RCC colleagues to develop a curriculum and support services, develop metrics for success, and identify additional funding opportunities for the program.”

Rollins resigned as U.S. attorney last May after a federal investigation.

The investigation found that Rollins attempted to derail the re-election of her successor by using her influence and resources as U.S. attorney.

In 2021, a 25 Investigates producer and photographer encountered Rollins when they went to her street to check the license plate number on her government-issued SUV. They went to verify that her vehicle was the one referenced in a Boston Police complaint about a parking lot dispute at the South Bay Mall in Dorchester. Rollins at the time told the news crew they were putting her children in danger and threatened to arrest the producer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

