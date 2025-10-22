Former Sen. John Sununu announces New Hampshire Senate run

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Former Senator. John Sununu is looking to head back to Washington

Sununu announced in a campaign video posted to Facebook that he will be running for U.S Senate in New Hampshire.

“It’s been a while since you elected me to serve New Hampshire and boy have things changed. Washington’s never been perfect. Its not meant to be. But when I was there, people with different opinions could get together, work things out, and come to solutions that make a real difference,” Sununu said in the video. “And now Congress just seems loud, dysfunctional, even angry. But Granite Staters still talk. We don’t always agree but we respect one another and work together for the common good. That’s the New Hampshire way.”

“Maybe you’re surprised to hear that I’m running for the Senate again. I’m a bit surprised myself. “Why would anyone subject themselves to everything going on there right now? Well, somebody has to step up and lower the temperature. Somebody has to get things done.”

Sununu said he has one job, which is to stand up for the people of New Hampshire.

Sununu faces a tough primary against former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown.

Brown has not commented on Sununu running.

The winner will likely face democratic congressman Chris Pappas in next November’s election.

In a statement, Pappas said he will continue to do what’s best for New Hampshire.

“While John Sununu was cashing in and making millions selling out to corporations and working for special interests, Chris Pappas was delivering for New Hampshire,” the Pappas campaign said in a statement. “Chris fought Big Pharma to lower prescription drug prices, led efforts to improve care for our veterans, and continued fighting to lower costs for working families, seniors, and small businesses. Chris Pappas will stand up to corporate special interests and take on anyone to do what is best for New Hampshire, and that’s why Granite Staters will elect him to the U.S. Senate next November.”

Sununu lost to Shaeen back in 2009.

