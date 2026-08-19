Former Rhode Island man charged with sexual assault following 2005 cold case investigation

Hopkinton, R.I. — A former Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with a 2005 sexual assault cold case, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced on Wednesday.

Authorities said 41-year-old Robert Czerweln, formerly of Hopkinton, Rhode Island, was arraigned and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, Czerweln is accused of sexually assaulting a 45-year-old unnamed victim, whom he claimed not to know, on Jan. 5, 2005.

In Sept. 2005, officials were notified that a sample of the suspect’s DNA was consistent with an unknown DNA profile submitted by Connecticut State Police in connection with an unsolved sexual assault in North Stonington.

The Office of the Attorney General and Hopkinton police reopened the investigation using new forensic DNA analysis and investigative techniques.

Czerweln was held without bail and is scheduled for a status conference on Sept. 2.

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