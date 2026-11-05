Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pushes back on reports linking him to Turning Point USA

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski is pushing back on reports that linked his Election Day appearances in New Hampshire to the right-wing nonprofit Turning Point USA.

Gronkowski was seen taking pictures with voters at polling places on Tuesday.

He released a statement on Instagram Thursday that he was not affiliated with the organization.

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning,” Gronkowski wrote, adding, “It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait.”

He was one of several former athletes seen at New Hampshire polling locations, including professional boxer Floyd Mayweather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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