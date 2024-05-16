Former Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler pleads no contest to OUI charge in RI

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler pleaded no contest in a Rhode Island court Thursday for charges related to an alleged drunk driving incident in March.

He pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. The judge retroactively suspended his driver’s license for 40 days, dating back to March 29.

Butler was initially arrested on OUI charges in North Providence on March 16.

Body camera video from the night of the arrest shows him with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Body camera video of Malcolm Butler arrest released by police (North Providence Police Department)

He refused a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer.

Butler is best known for the last minute goal line interception against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl 49, securing the win for the Patriots’ fourth championship.

