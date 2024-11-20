Former Patriots Harrison, Vinatieri and Wilfork up for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Three New England Patriots legends are among the 25 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists to join the Class of 2025 of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former safety Rodney Harrison is hoping to make the cut for the second time in the last three years while Adam Vinatieri and Vince Wilfork are hoping to become finalists for the first time.

Harrison was a physical presence in the Patriots defensive backfield and helped New England win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Harrison first emerged as one of the NFL’s greatest intimidators with the San Diego Chargers and was the first player to record 30 interceptions and 30 sacks in their career. The Chargers’ castoff quickly won the hearts and minds of the locker room, becoming a rare first-year captain for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Vinatieri, a first-time semi-finalist, spent 10 years in New England and delivered some of the most famous kicks in the league’s history. His game-tying kick in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round against the Oakland Raiders split the uprights and a blizzard has only been challenged in greatness by his game-winner later that night or his Super Bowl XXXVI-clincher.

During his 11 years in Foxboro, “Big Vince” was one of the most feared defensive tackles in the league. Using all of his 325-pound frame, Wilfork was able to wreck opposing offensive lines by playing across from the center or by playing off the edge. Despite his bulking figure, Wilfork often said he was one of the best athletes on the team, a claim that those in the organization grew to accept. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

Semi-finalists that also had brief stops in Foxboro include James Harrison, Fred Taylor, Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt.

The former Patriots are joined on the semi-final ballot by Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Jahri Evans, Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, Hines Ward, Ricky Watters, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

The list of 25 semi-finalists will be narrowed down to 15 finalists. The enshrinees will be announced at the NFL Honors in February 2025.

