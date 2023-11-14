Former Norwell pediatrician accused of sexual assault agrees to not practice medicine

NORWELL, Mass — A former Norwell pediatrician facing a slew of charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls during their annual checkups no longer has an active medical license, according to the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.

According to the Board, Dr. Richard A. Kauff voluntarily agreed to turn his license and not practice medicine for the foreseeable future.

Kauff is accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients over a wide span of years.

Kauff has been charged with 13 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and four counts of rape of a child under 16 years old with force, according to court documents filed in Hingham District Court.

The allegations came to light when one of the two women posted to a Facebook group called South Shore Mamas, asking if it was normal for a doctor to inappropriately touch a female’s genitalia during physicals.

Another woman, who did not know the original poster, replied saying she had similar experiences, according to the police report. When the two women exchanged private messages, they realized they were both former patients of Kauff.

Both women told police the alleged acts occurred when Kauff would tell them to lie down on a medical table.

The woman who replied to the post then went to Norwell police, telling detectives that Kauff had inappropriately touched her private parts during her annual exams a total of 13 times from the time she was seven until she was 18 or 19 years old. According to court documents, the woman told detectives that her parents were sometimes in the room during the exams but Kauff would position his body so that their view was obscured.

Four days later, the woman who authored the original post also went to Norwell police, informing them that Kauff would allegedly abuse her during her annual checkups. According to the police report, she also told investigators that Kauff would position his body in a manner to obscure her parent’s view.

Both women told investigators they believed the alleged acts to be a routine part of the medical exam. The woman who first posted on Facebook told officers that she was only made aware when she disclosed to her therapist how uncomfortable Kauff made her during her visits. According to the police report, when the woman shared details, the therapist informed her she needed to contact the police.

According to the police report, Norwell detectives contacted a pediatric sexual assault nurse practitioner, who informed them “an internal pelvic exam was not a normal or routine exam, nor should it be done at a routine pediatric exam.” The nurse encouraged the detectives to contact the Board of Registration in Medicine to file a complaint and noted the alleged victims could follow suit.

Kauff retired from South Shore Medical Center in 2022, according to an archived blog post on South Shore Health’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group