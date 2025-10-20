Former mayor of Fall River seriously injured in stabbing, police say

The former mayor of Fall River was seriously injured in a stabbing on Monday, according to police.

Around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to the area around Hartwell Street for a reported stabbing and found former mayor Will Flanagan suffering from serious stab wounds.

Flanagan is listed in “serious but stable condition,” according to Fall River Police.

“On Behalf of the City and the department, Our deepest sympathies and well wishes are with Mr. Flanagan, his family, and his friends during this difficult time,” Fall River police said on Facebook.

Flanagan served as Fall River’s mayor from 2010 to 2014.

The incident is an active investigation and police say they are working “multiple leads” to identify the suspect.

