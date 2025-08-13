Former Mass. teaching assistant gets jail time for sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A former teaching assistant in Massachusetts has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student at a local cemetery in 2020.

Matthew Parris, 34, a former paraprofessional at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, was sentenced Monday in Fall River Superior Court to serve 2 1/2 years in the House of Correction followed by 3 years of supervised probation, Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.

“This defendant took advantage of his position of authority as a para-professional to sexually assault the victim, who was a student in one of his classes,” Quinn said. “The defendant deserves to serve time and register as a sex offender.”

Parris is required to register as a sex offender, wear a GPS bracelet, is prohibited from employment that would put him in routine contact with minors under 16, and can have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Judge Susan Sullivan handed down his sentence. Prosecutors had recommended a state prison sentence of 2 to 4 years followed by probation.

Parris was convicted on Aug. 1 of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in state prison, Quinn said. Parris was acquitted of rape charges involving a second student.

Matthew Parris File photo. Matthew Parris, a former paraprofessional at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, is shown in court in March 2020. (Boston25News.com Staff/Boston25News.Com Staff)

The sexual assault happened while Parris, then 29, was working as a paraprofessional at the Easton vocational school.

The charges against him were originally issued in Bristol and Plymouth counties. The cases were consolidated and tried together in Fall River Superior Court.

In March 2020, the victim, a 15-year-old female student at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, reported that she had been previously sexually assaulted by Parris, then working as a paraprofessional in her shop class.

The victim reported that in February 2020, Parris began messaging her on Instagram indicating that she was attractive and he started making sexual comments, Quinn said.

Parris also instructed the victim to delete all messages, prosecutors said.

During the February 2020 school vacation, Parris arranged to meet the victim at a cemetery in East Bridgewater. Prosecutors said he and the victim met and went to the back of the cemetery.

Once in that remote location, Parris “indecently touched the victim without her consent,” Quinn said.

During this encounter, the victim connected via a video call with a friend, who was able to see the victim and Parris together.

Quinn said Wednesday that he supports proposed legislation “that would increase penalties for anyone in a position of trust who supervises a child and indecently assaults them.”

“The legislation would also make it a crime if one in a position of trust with a child engages in sexual intercourse when the child is 16 or 17 years old,” Quinn said.

“Consent would no longer be a defense,” the district attorney said. “These statutory changes are necessary to hold those individuals accountable who sexually assault children they have supervision of.”

