Former Mass. senator pleads guilty to obstruction of justice, false statement charges

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts Senator pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and making false statements in federal court on Friday, December 19.

50-year-old Dean Tran of Fitchburg pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice and one count of making a false statement.

In June 2024, Tran was indicted alongside his sister, Tuyet T. Martin. In September 2024, he was convicted of fraudulent collection of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and tax evasion. He is currently serving an 18-month sentence for those prior convictions.

According to charging documents, it is alleged that Tran misrepresented key information during interviews with federal law enforcement agents concerning a letter he provided to unemployment agency officials after his benefits were suspended.

During questioning, Tran falsely claimed that his sister was the sole author of the letter and that her signature appeared on it, despite having signed the letter himself.

The potential sentence for obstruction of justice can be up to 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. The charge of making false statements carries a potential sentence of up to five years, with three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled by the court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

