Former Brewster Police Officer faces sentencing following felony charges from 2024

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Brewster Police Officer has officially been sentenced after being arrested for felony charges back in July 2024.
Matthew Marshall was arrested back on July 24 for numerous charges, including:
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Dissemination of Child Pornography
- Defacement of Real or Personal Property
- Unlawful Communication of Record Information
- Photos Taken Outside of First Responder’s Official Duties.
Following a hearing today, Marshall will be sentenced to a suspended sentence of 18 months in Barnstable County Correctional Facility and 6 years of probation.
Marshall will also have to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender evaluation, and not come in contact with any minors, alongside numerous fines that he will pay for his other charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
