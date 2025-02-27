Former Brewster Police Officer faces sentencing following felony charges from 2024

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Brewster Police Officer has officially been sentenced after being arrested for felony charges back in July 2024.

Matthew Marshall was arrested back on July 24 for numerous charges, including:

Possession of Child Pornography

Dissemination of Child Pornography

Defacement of Real or Personal Property

Unlawful Communication of Record Information

Photos Taken Outside of First Responder’s Official Duties.

Following a hearing today, Marshall will be sentenced to a suspended sentence of 18 months in Barnstable County Correctional Facility and 6 years of probation.

Marshall will also have to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender evaluation, and not come in contact with any minors, alongside numerous fines that he will pay for his other charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

