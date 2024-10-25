Forever Friday: Brea looking for a forever home

Meet Brea, a 5-and-a-half-year-old Greyhound retired from racing life and looking to settle down with a family.

Brea is a happy and confident girl who is curious and interested in people.

Brea enjoys bigger dogs but has a bit of a prey drive and may not be suited to living with cats or other furry friends.

Brea came overseas from Ireland and is currently being fostered through Greyhound Friends in Hopkinton.

For more information on Brea and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

