BOSTON — Forbes has ranked 18 Massachusetts-based companies among the best large employers in the United States.

The publication recently released its list of “America’s Best Large Employers for 2024″ following a survey of employees at companies with more than 5,000 workers.

“Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others,” Forbes wrote in its report. “Responses were given by current employees, employees who had worked for the company within the past two years, and individuals familiar with the company through friends, family, or peers in their industry.”

Nova Nordisk in New Jersey was named the top large employer to work for in the country. The company employs 55,000 people. Fidelity Investments, 14th on the list, was the top ranked large employer in Massachusetts.

Forbes noted that companies pay no fee to be considered in the ranking.

A total of 600 companies landed on Forbes’ final list of this year’s best large employers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Forbes ranks 18 Massachusetts companies among America’s best large employers

Companies that call the Bay State home ranked as follows:

14. Fidelity Investments -- 61,000 employees

66. Boston Medical Center -- 5,123 employees

86. Takeda Pharmaceutical -- 49,905 employees

99. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute -- 6,725 employees

122. Schneider Electric -- 135,000 employees

158. Boston Children’s Hospital -- 16,000 employees

165. Sun Life Financial -- 2,700 employees

176. Thermo Fisher Scientific -- 130,000 employees

180. LPL Financial Holdings -- 6,900 employees

246. Boston Scientific -- 19,800 employees

267. Raytheon Technologies -- 127,400 employees

285. Talbots -- 8.700 employees

362. General Electric -- 58,000 employees

378. New Balance -- 8,000 employees

382. Veolia North America -- 220,000 employees

451. Liberty Mutual Insurance -- 50,000 employees

513. Charles River Labs -- 13,482 employees

597. Analog Devices -- 24,450 employees

To view Forbes’ list of all 600 employers, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group